National Nurses Week: The growing program at CIU despite the nursing shortage continues

This week marks National Nurses Week with the end of this week being the birthday of Florence Nightingale
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week marks National Nurses Week with the end of this week being the birthday of Florence Nightingale - the woman credited with establishing modern nursing a century ago. Decades later, the service she founded is more vital than ever. Yet, it struggles with an ongoing shortage.

For insight into the profession and the significance of this week, Dr. Jill McElheny, the Dean of Nursing Programs and a Professor of Nursing at Columbia International University, joined WIS Midday.

The American Nurses Association says this week is dedicated to cultivating and maintaining optimal mental health and physical well-being for nurses. The organization holds the week to celebrate America’s more than 4-million registered nurses.

To learn more about the nursing program at Columbia International University, visit https://www.ciu.edu/campus-degrees/undergraduate/bachelor-science/nursing.

