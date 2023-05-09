Man arrested and charged with arson in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man over the weekend after he allegedly set a Covent Baptist Church bus on fire.

Deputies said officers responded on Thursday, Jan. 5, to 787 Convent Church, in Leesburg where they saw burnt remains of a bus.

The bus was completely burned with only the frame left standing, while plastic siding from the church also melted off, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested and charged 36-year-old Justin Eugene Parker Gault in Lexington County over the weekend and charged him with arson.

The bus was valued at $77,000 and damage to the church totaled $15,000.

Gault is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center with a $101,000 cash surety bond.

