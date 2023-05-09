SkyView
Large crane parked in downtown Columbia is gone

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crane parked on Main and Gervais Streets in downtown Columbia is gone.

Traffic should ease up for drivers traveling through that part of downtown Columbia.

The construction caused part of Main Street to be closed off for several weeks while crews worked on the new Moxy Hotel.

Hotel officials said the crane was needed to install a new elevator and stair shaft.

The hotel’s owner also said its the largest crane that’s ever been on Main Street.

