Georgetown Co. deputies make arrest in nightclub shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown man has been charged in connection with an April shooting at a nightclub the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says was illegally operated.

La’Mell Linen, 47, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting at the Hush Lounge, located in the 200 block of Handhill Drive, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Deputies said the victim of the shooting was taken by private vehicle to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at approximately 3 a.m. on April 30, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released from the hospital.

Linen was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

