SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Georgetown Co. deputies make arrest in nightclub shooting

A Georgetown man has been charged in connection with an April shooting at a nightclub the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says was illegally operated.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown man has been charged in connection with an April shooting at a nightclub the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says was illegally operated.

La’Mell Linen, 47, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting at the Hush Lounge, located in the 200 block of Handhill Drive, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Deputies said the victim of the shooting was taken by private vehicle to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at approximately 3 a.m. on April 30, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released from the hospital.

Linen was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
Alkeena Hackett was arrested with trafficking fentanyl.
Correctional officer charged with trafficking fentanyl
A police car.
Richland County road rage incident causes fatal shooting, deputies say
Gloria Satterfield
Satterfield attorneys say Murdaugh’s latest court filing is meant to ‘victimize’ family again

Latest News

A crane parked on Main and Gervais Streets in downtown Columbia is gone.
Large crane parked in downtown Columbia is gone
A crane parked on Main and Gervais Streets in downtown Columbia is gone.
Large crane in downtown Columbia is gone
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs are set to surpass 90 degrees today!
Gloria Satterfield
Attorneys: Report contradicts Murdaugh claim about housekeeper’s death
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and a few storms for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and a few storms for Tuesday