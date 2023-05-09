SkyView
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina recently held some of its spring graduation ceremonies, and one graduate stuck out among the rest.

In a video shared on social media, the University showed the former “Cocky” mascot wearing the recognizable shoes from the costume while celebrating.

The school said Sarah Sylvester graduated with a biomedical engineering degree while spending the last two years hyping up crowds as the beloved mascot.

