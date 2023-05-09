FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs are set to surpass 90 degrees today!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Likely highs are working towards the low 90s today under hazy breaks of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Isolated showers and t-storms can develop late into our Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far for the Midlands, with highs soaring to highs in the low 90s!

Temperatures will fall tomorrow, but still will warm into the low 80s with a humidity drop.

Drier and less humid conditions will settle in for the middle of this week with mainly sunny skies.

More heat is looking more likely for Mother’s Day

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! A summer-like pattern will work in for today with more breaks of hazy sun, as highs push to the low 90s.

These highs will be the hottest temperatures so far this year for the Midlands, and humidity holds on too.

There is also a chance of spotty showers and storms late into today, as more instability settles into our region.

Make sure to remain weather aware and keep eyes on the sky with extended time outdoors!

The second half of next week looks nice, as we are projected to have a good deal of sunshine, with highs falling back to the low and mid-80s.

Sunshine remains for Friday with some clouds, but highs look to make another jump to the upper mid-80s.

Hotter temps in the 90s are looking more likely into Mother’s Day weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Isolated PM storms are possible late into the afternoon with highs increasing to a range of 90-93 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: More sunshine again with highs again in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Hotter with a good deal of sun. Highs around 90 degrees or just above.

