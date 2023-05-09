Elementary placed on secure status after man drives onto campus with gunshot wound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County school was placed on secure status this afternoon after an unidentified person drove into the school’s parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the 1200 block of Polo Road around 11:30 a.m. to find a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Deputies began to render aid to the victim before he was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and ask anyone with information to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

