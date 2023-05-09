DNA testing leads to an arrest in a 28-year-old cold case, suspect faces charges in SC as well

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold case in Mecklenburg County has gone unsolved for 28 years but on Tuesday police made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation that happened in 1994. The break in the case came after a sexual assault test kit was analyzed and linked to another sexual assault case.

“As a result of years of extensive forensic testing and evidence examination, the CMPD’s Crime Lab and Cold Case Unit identified the suspect as James Wayne Ingersoll (DOB 11/06/1972). On Thursday, May 4, 2023, members of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) located and apprehended Ingersoll in Concord, North Carolina,” according to CMPD.

“On June 17, 1994, at 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old victim reported to CMPD that an unknown subject had broken into her residence and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. A sexual assault kit was completed on the victim and analyzed. Additional testing of the evidence was conducted in 2018, and in 2019, the forensic samples from the scene were linked to another sex assault in Columbia, South Carolina that happened in 2010,” according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police in Columbia, SC, made an announcement on Tuesday regarding the crimes.

“Ingersoll will be charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree and Kidnapping,” Police Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook said.

“On March 13, 2010, Ingersoll allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 25-year-old female from the 300 block of Harden Street. After the crime, the victim went to the hospital where the suspect’s DNA was collected from a sexual assault kit; that evidence was entered in to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). Despite those efforts, there was no DNA match, until recently,” according to the Columbia Police Department.

Now the Columbia Police Department is hoping to extradite Ingersoll.

“Since Ingersoll refused to waive extradition, a CPD member of the United States Marshal’s Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is in the process of obtaining a Governor’s extradition warrant for Ingersoll’s arrest to face charges in Columbia,” according to the CPD.

Additional funding for rape test kits has helped law enforcement solve cold cases across the state over the past several years.

“The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.”

