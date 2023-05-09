Details slim on potential KCSO custody death

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - An attorney for Kershaw County reports the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are investigating the death of someone who may have been in Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office custody.

The county has not provided any records on who the deceased is, where he or she died, what happened, or who may have been on the scene.

WIS got a tip about the death in April and filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the sheriff’s office and the county. WIS also requested personnel files, sheriff’s office records, ambulance files, and emails between administrators.

WIS later submitted FOIA requests with SLED and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for similar records.

None of the agencies have so far made any of the public documents available.

County attorney Tommy Morgan sent WIS a letter on May 4 which read in part:

...the decedent could possibly have been considered to be in the custody of KCSO. Out of an abundance of caution, KCSO forwarded the file materials to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)...

He wrote the records would be provided to WIS once SLED’s and the 5th Circuit Solicitor Office’s investigation is completed.

The same day, WIS responded in an email by asking to work with the county on what records could be released that would minimize the impact on the investigation.

WIS suggested personnel files, potential 911 calls, and incident reports may be a starting point.

Morgan sent WIS a letter on May 8 stating Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar reached out to 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson about the status of the investigation.

The letter read in part:

“...Solicitor Gipson confirmed the matter was still under investigation and, therefore, the materials could not be provided...”

Gipson’s office declined to comment on the situation.

SLED said its FOIA office is processing the request, while DHEC declined to provide records until the investigation is completed.

WIS has also reached out to SLED to confirm the investigation.

WIS has also reached out to Kershaw County leadership for comment on this issue.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.