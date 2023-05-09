Columbia traffic unit investigating collision near Trenholm Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, a fatal collision occurred at the intersection of N. Beltline and Trenholm Road around 5 p.m.

The collision is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Fatal collision at the intersection of N. Beltline & Trenholm Rd. involving three vehicles. The #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the collision. Updates will be provided here as more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Yc7DmZkprn — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 9, 2023

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

