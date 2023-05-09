SkyView
Columbia traffic unit investigating collision near Trenholm Road

The collision is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
The collision is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials, a fatal collision occurred at the intersection of N. Beltline and Trenholm Road around 5 p.m.

The collision is being investigated by the Columbia Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

