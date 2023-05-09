SkyView
Columbia Police Department looks for information on alleged shooter

Columbia Police look for information on alleged shooter.
Columbia Police look for information on alleged shooter.(Columbia Police Department (CPD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is looking for information on an alleged shooter.

The incident happened at 3017 Howell Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with an upper body wound that appears to be non-life threatening.

CPD posted on twitter asking the public if they have information on the alleged shooter.

You can place an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or crimesc.com.

