Columbia Police Department looks for information on alleged shooter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is looking for information on an alleged shooter.

The incident happened at 3017 Howell Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with an upper body wound that appears to be non-life threatening.

Isolated shooting investigation - 3017 Howell Ave. shortly before 6:00 p.m. Male victim taken to a local hospital for what appears to be a non-life threatening upper body wound. #ColumbiaPDSC Crime scene techs are processing the area. Have info on shooter? Contact #Crimstoppers pic.twitter.com/usilEafqFH — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 8, 2023

CPD posted on twitter asking the public if they have information on the alleged shooter.

You can place an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or crimesc.com.

