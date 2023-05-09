SkyView
Columbia to pilot "barnacle" ticket enforcement(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The barnacles are coming.

Leadership with the City of Columbia’s parking department gave a presentation to the city council on Tuesday which outlined how the department will be using a new device to enforce parking tickets in the city.

The large yellow device- called a “Barnacle” - will be latched onto the windshield of an offender who:

  • Has three or more citations, and
  • the citations are older than 30 days, and
  • are valued at more than $100

The offender would then have to scan a QR code on the barnacle, pay $35 to get a release code, and then return the Barnacle to a designated drop-off site.

If the offender fails to return the barnacle in 24 hours, they would be subjected to a 24-hour hold fee.

The pilot is designed to test the device on limited blocks and leadership mentioned Main Street and Saluda Avenue as targeted locations. The goal is to increase compliance with the city’s parking rules and reduce the number of tow trucks downtown.

The device features GPS and an alarm in the event of tampering or attempts to drive with the barnacle on.

The timeline of the pilot is unclear.

Charleston rolled out the barnacles in 2022.

