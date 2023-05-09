‘Brought a smile to our face,’ Man dances during traffic stop in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department is sharing footage from a recent unique traffic stop that ended with a dance lesson.

Officers said the stop started when they pulled the driver over for failure to maintain lane. However, it quickly turned into a two-step dance lesson from a man coming from a local dance hall on W. Main Street, Cotton Eyed Joe’s.

Last month, the Pickens Police Department shared a video from another unique traffic stop that led to a concert in the parking lot.

