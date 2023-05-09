SkyView
Bishopville police offering reward for information leading to whereabouts of missing man

The Bishopville Police Department announced they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to missing man Willis Jerome “Benji” Frierson
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) -The Bishopville Police Department announced they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a man reported missing last week.

Police said 64-year-old Willis Jerome “Benji” Frierson was last seen, Sunday, April 30.

Frierson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 179 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Frierson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309 or 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

