Bishopville police offering reward for information leading to whereabouts of missing man

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) -The Bishopville Police Department announced they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a man reported missing last week.

Police said 64-year-old Willis Jerome “Benji” Frierson was last seen, Sunday, April 30.

Frierson is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 179 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Frierson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309 or 911.

