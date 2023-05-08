SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Watch Live: New details expected in fraud lawsuit regarding Murdaugh housekeeper’s death

Murdaugh got settlement money from her death and her family never did.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New developments are expected to be learned Monday in the lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh and Nautilus Insurance Company.

In the fraud lawsuit, Nautilus is looking to recover that money from the settlement. A news conference is happening Monday at 9 a.m. over Zoom to discuss the latest in this case.

Meanwhile, Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted by a Colleton County jury on March 2 of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul, are asking a judge to allow them to access more of his funds to help fund an appeal of those convictions.

Also, the Parker’s Corporation, which owns convenience stores, is seeking to have the company dismissed from the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Mallory Beach, arguing that it has no liability.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Reginald Van Lyons, 57, was charged with improper turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and...
Sumter man arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase
Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead and four others...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

New details expected in fraud lawsuit regarding Murdaugh housekeeper’s death
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Be mindful of spotty p.m. storm chances
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
New details expected in fraud lawsuit regarding Murdaugh housekeeper’s death
Lexington police searching for hit-and-run driver/truck
Driver/truck wanted in connection with Lexington hit-and-run crash