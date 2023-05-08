Soda City Live: South Carolina AG + Art Tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From now until the end of June, explore the places where food is grown and made with the South Carolina Agricultural and Art Tour.

The tour will travel across several cities and counties in South Carolina, and attendees will also have an opportunity to experience handmade crafts along the way.

