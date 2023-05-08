Soda City Live: Save the date for Columbia Fashion Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to mark your calendars for the annual Columbia Fashion Week.

Columbia Fashion Week (Columbia Fashion Week)

Fashion Week takes place from June 19, through June 25.

It’s a month away and celebrates the very fabric of fashion from trends, designers, models, and more in a very unique and iconic way, with days filled with excitement.

Click here for more.

Columbia Fashion Week (Pritam - Epic Joy Photography | Columbia Fashion Week)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.