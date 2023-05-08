Soda City Live: Hundred Days Musical at the Workshop Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Workshop Theatre will premiere a contemporary musical called “Hundred Days” that explores what it means to make the most of the time we have.

The show runs from May 12 through May 27 with various show times. Tickets for general admission are $25.

Hundred Days musical at the Workshop Theatre (Workshop Theatre)

