Soda City Live: Columbia Black Expo featuring P&B Promotionals

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Black Expo is a way for people in the Midlands to learn about the amazing black businesses in the area.

One of those businesses featured in the expo is P&B Promotionals, a print company that has graced the Midlands for close to 30 years.

This year will feature a Sneaker Con for fans of sneakers to come together to share their love and passion for fashion footwear.

The expo takes place on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and kicks off with a private event on Thursday, May 11.

For more information and tickets, click here.

For more info about P&G Promotionals, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

