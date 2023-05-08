Soda City Live: 7Sunday presents Hitsville USA aka Motown themed music event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Mother’s Day weekend, gift your mother/mother figure with the sounds of Motown!

7Sunday presents Hitsville USA aka Motown themed music event (7Sunday)

7Sunday returns this month for their recurring live-themed music show with this month’s theme centering on popular music from the classic Motown era.

The show takes place on Sunday, May 14, and tickets can be found online.

