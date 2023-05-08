Richland County road rage incident causes fatal shooting, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The fatal shooting of a man Friday night was linked to a road rage incident and wreck, deputies said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported they investigated a shooting that happened around 9 p.m., at the 1700 block of Leesburg Road.

Deputies said a 53-year-old man was found unresponsive with a shot in the lower body next to a gas pump at a Citgo gas station.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Deputies are investigating the case as a murder, according to RCSD.

