Richland County road rage incident causes fatal shooting, deputies say

The fatal shooting of a man Friday night was linked to a road rage incident and wreck, deputies said
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The fatal shooting of a man Friday night was linked to a road rage incident and wreck, deputies said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported they investigated a shooting that happened around 9 p.m., at the 1700 block of Leesburg Road.

Deputies said a 53-year-old man was found unresponsive with a shot in the lower body next to a gas pump at a Citgo gas station.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Deputies are investigating the case as a murder, according to RCSD.

