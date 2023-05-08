Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Sumter gas station

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Sumter gas station reports Powerball officials.

The ticket is for Saturday’s drawing worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at the Youngs store at 3120 US Hwy. 15 S.

A press release read More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000. More than 4,000 players spent the extra dollar on PowerPlay® to have their qualified winnings multiplied by “2″ when claimed. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

