SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Sumter gas station

By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Sumter gas station reports Powerball officials.

The ticket is for Saturday’s drawing worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at the Youngs store at 3120 US Hwy. 15 S.

A press release read More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000. More than 4,000 players spent the extra dollar on PowerPlay® to have their qualified winnings multiplied by “2″ when claimed. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Reginald Van Lyons, 57, was charged with improper turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and...
Sumter man arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates deadly shooting

Latest News

Chick-fil-a is opening a new location in Sumter this week.
Chick-fil-a opens new Sumter location
$100,000 Powerball Ticket Saturday
$100,000 Powerball Ticket Saturday
1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Lexington
1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Lexington
New Twist in Murdaugh Housekeeper Death
New Twist in Murdaugh Housekeeper Death