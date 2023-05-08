SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Reginald Van Lyons, 57, was charged with improper turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and...
Sumter man arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase
Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead and four others...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration
DHEC launches new WIC pre-application online tool
The vigil comes after a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Utah before...
Community holds vigil for couple targeted in shooting
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk