Parts of Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park close for maintenance

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parts of the trail at the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park close for maintenance on Tuesday, May 9.

All trails will be open on weekends and in the evenings after 6 p.m. will be for a three week period with portions of the trail and restrooms at either end remaining accessible, according to the City of Columbia.

The City said machine clearing of vegetation will be done, which allows them to inspect the levy and protect the City’s water source.

Works begins at the north end of the park, 4122 River Drive and proceed south along the west embankment, then return northward along the east embankment.

The City advises the public to respect barricades in the work zone for their safety.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

