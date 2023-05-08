Overnight earthquake reported in Georgia
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPARTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Georgia overnight.
According to the USGS, the 2.5 magnitude quake hit 1.8 miles west of Sparta at 2:29 a.m. on Monday. It had a depth of 5 kilometers.
The USGS said the earthquake was 18.8 miles northeast of Milledgeville, 47 miles northeast of Macon and 85.9 miles east southeast of Atlanta.
