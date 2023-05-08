SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Reginald Van Lyons, 57, was charged with improper turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and...
Sumter man arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates deadly shooting

Latest News

A police car.
Richland County road rage incident causes fatal shooting, deputies say
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the...
US law passed to stop doping nets its 1st guilty plea
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Chick-fil-a is opening a new location in Sumter this week.
Chick-fil-a opens new Sumter location