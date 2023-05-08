Lexington police searching for truck in connection with hit-and-run crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington officers are asking the public for help in identifying the driver and/or truck in connection to a hit-and-run crash.

The Lexington Police Department reports the crash happened on Thursday, May 4, around 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife Road. Officers say the vehicle is a dark-colored truck and should have damage on the driver’s side of the body.

If you have any information on the driver’s identity or about the truck, you are encouraged to contact Corporal Voravudhi at cvoravudhi@lexsc.com.

