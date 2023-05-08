SkyView
Lexington police searching for truck in connection with hit-and-run crash

The crash happened on Industrial Drive at Wildlife Road.
Officers searching for driver in connection with Lexington area hit-and-run collision.
Lexington police searching for truck in connection with hit-and-run crash.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington officers are asking the public for help in identifying the driver and/or truck in connection to a hit-and-run crash.

The Lexington Police Department reports the crash happened on Thursday, May 4, around 7:30 a.m. on Industrial Drive at Wildlife Road. Officers say the vehicle is a dark-colored truck and should have damage on the driver’s side of the body.

If you have any information on the driver’s identity or about the truck, you are encouraged to contact Corporal Voravudhi at cvoravudhi@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

