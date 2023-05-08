FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Be mindful of spotty p.m. storm chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Increasing temps & humidity look to help with isolated storms for the start of our work & school week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Highs for our Monday will work to increase to the mid-80s today with breaks of sun through cloud cover.

Isolated showers and t-storms can develop later into our Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far for the Midlands, with highs soaring to 90 degrees or just above.

Aside from that hotter Tuesday, temperatures will warm well into the 80s for all of next week in general.

Drier and less humid conditions will settle in for the middle of this week with mainly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! A summer-like pattern will work in for tomorrow with more breaks of sun, following mid-80s for our Monday.

This in turn will likely lead to the hottest temperatures so far this year on Tuesday, and humidity holds on too.

There is also a chance of spotty showers and storms later into today and Tuesday, as more instability settles into our region.

Make sure to remain weather aware and keep eyes on the sky with extended time outdoors!

The second half of next week looks nice, as we are projected to have a good deal of sunshine, with highs falling back to the low and mid-80s.

Sunshine remains for Friday, but highs look to make another jump to the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A bit warmer with highs increasing to the mid-80s. Spotty t-storms are possible during the afternoon.

Tuesday: Isolated PM storms are possible into the afternoon with highs increasing to a range of 90-92 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: More sunshine again with highs again in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

