SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Road closure on South Carolina highway to last at least four hours after tanker rollover crash in Newberry County

Newberry County deputies have said the leak has been contained.
Newberry County deputies have said the leak has been contained.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reports a gasoline tanker has rolled over causing authorities to close a state highway.

Newberry County deputies have said the leak has been contained.
Newberry County deputies have said the leak has been contained.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the tanker rolled over in the area of Little Mountain. S.C. 202 is closed from U.S. 76 to I-26. Officials add the tanker was carrying 7,000 gallons of petroleum product and sheriffs are waiting for emergency crews to offload the truck and an environmental clean-up company to come clean up the spill.

Officials say the daycare is closed and the road closure is expected to be at least 4 hours. Approximately 1/4 mile has been evacuated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office described the child to be approximately three years old...
Parents of child found alone in Orangeburg County identified
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Reginald Van Lyons, 57, was charged with improper turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and...
Sumter man arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase
Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead and four others...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

Crash slowed traffic in Lexington
Lanes cleared after two-car collision in the Town of Lexington
The ramp was closed over the weekend due to construction.
A ramp connecting S.C. interstates reopens after weekend construction
Malfunction junction reopens after being closed.
Malfunction junction reopens after being closed due to construction
All inbound traffic on Sunset Boulevard is being detoured to Hope Ferry Road. Outbound traffic...
First Alert Traffic: All lanes on Sunset Boulevard reopen