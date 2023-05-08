First Alert Traffic: Road closure on South Carolina highway to last at least four hours after tanker rollover crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reports a gasoline tanker has rolled over causing authorities to close a state highway.

Newberry County deputies have said the leak has been contained. (Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the tanker rolled over in the area of Little Mountain. S.C. 202 is closed from U.S. 76 to I-26. Officials add the tanker was carrying 7,000 gallons of petroleum product and sheriffs are waiting for emergency crews to offload the truck and an environmental clean-up company to come clean up the spill.

Officials say the daycare is closed and the road closure is expected to be at least 4 hours. Approximately 1/4 mile has been evacuated.

