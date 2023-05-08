First Alert Traffic: Gasoline tanker rollover crash has shut down a South Carolina highway

NEWBERRY COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reports a gasoline tanker has rolled over causing authorities to close a state highway.

Deputies say the tanker rolled over in the area of Little Mountain. S.C. 202 is closed from U.S. 76 to I-26. Officials add the tanker was carrying 7,000 gallons of petroleum product and is leaking.

Officials say the daycare is closed and to avoid the area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.