Chick-fil-a opens new Sumter location

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Chick-fil-a is opening a new location in Sumter this week.

The drive-thru only restaurant will be located at 375 Pinewood Road and opens for business on Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Customers can place an order for pickup or delivery on the Chick-fil-a app or online.

According to the company, the independent franchised Owner/Operator is Scott Richardson, who also operates the other Chick-fil-A location in Sumter on Broad Street.

“I’ve been a part of the Sumter community for nearly 20 years. This is a place that I’m proud to call home, so it’s especially important to me that I can continue to make an impact, not just with job opportunities, but also with consistent care for our guests,” said Richardson. “Just as we’ve done at Chick-fil-A Sumter since 2002, our McCrays Mill restaurant will continue to find ways to give back and partner with local organizations to make a difference.”

The company said Richard is a graduate of the University of South Carolina (USC) and has dedicated his entire 27-year career to Chick-fil-a.

