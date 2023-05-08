$1 million lottery ticket sold at a Lexington grocery store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Education Lottery reports one person is $1 million richer after buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a grocery store.

Officials say the ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market at 847 Highway 378 W. with the winning numbers: 16 - 18 - 28 - 42 - 43 Megaball®: 11.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306 and the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw is an estimated $83 million.

A press release reads proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

