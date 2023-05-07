SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates deadly shooting
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Winston Hunter was gunned down inside his home along McClain Street in Woodford on May 13, 2022.
A year after her 6-year-old son’s death, an Orangeburg mother has turned pain into purpose

Latest News

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances are returning after a nice Sunday!
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
A gunman killed eight people in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a...
'Unfathomable': Father of mall employee helps victims after mass shooting