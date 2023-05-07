Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead Saturday night in Orangeburg County.

A driver operating a freightliner tractor trailer was traveling south on SC 389 when they collided with someone driving an ATV south on the same road around 11:55 p.m., according to SCHP spokesperson Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The driver of the ATV was taken to the hospital where they died.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

