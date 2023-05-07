SkyView
Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. collision

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead Saturday night in Orangeburg County.

A driver operating a freightliner tractor trailer was traveling south on SC 389 when they collided with someone driving an ATV south on the same road around 11:55 p.m., according to SCHP spokesperson Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The driver of the ATV was taken to the hospital where they died.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

