SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter man arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase

Deputies said Lyons led deputies through Sumter County and into Richland County.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase through two different counties.

Deputies said they observed a vehicle turn around in the roadway improperly that did not signal while doing a driver’s license safety check on St. Paul Church Road in Sumter County.

Deputies then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by 57-year-old Reginald Van Lyons, but said he failed to stop.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) stated Lyons led deputies through Sumter County and into Richland County.

Deputies said SCSO notified the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), and they were able to deploy spike strips to deflate the tires near Lower Richland High School.

Lyons continued to travel into Richland County where RCSD deputies entered the pursuit with Sumter County deputies.

Deputies said Lyons traveled past Richland Memorial Hospital and turned on Broad River Road where it then entered I-20 eastbound.

Lyons continued to travel eastbound on I-20 with no tires until he came to a stop in the middle of the interstate at Clemson Road where he was arrested, according to deputies.

Lyons was charged with improper turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and two counts of driving under suspension and was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains held pending a bond hearing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates deadly shooting
Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Winston Hunter was gunned down inside his home along McClain Street in Woodford on May 13, 2022.
A year after her 6-year-old son’s death, an Orangeburg mother has turned pain into purpose

Latest News

Teen Dies in Boating Collision
Teen Dies in Boating Collision
FIRST ALERT WEATHER 05/07/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER 05/07/2023
Richland County Deadly Shooting Investigation
Richland County Deadly Shooting Investigation
Man Arrested After Multi-County Chase
Man Arrested After Multi-County Chase