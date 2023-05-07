Sumter man arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase through two different counties.

Deputies said they observed a vehicle turn around in the roadway improperly that did not signal while doing a driver’s license safety check on St. Paul Church Road in Sumter County.

Deputies then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by 57-year-old Reginald Van Lyons, but said he failed to stop.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) stated Lyons led deputies through Sumter County and into Richland County.

Deputies said SCSO notified the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), and they were able to deploy spike strips to deflate the tires near Lower Richland High School.

Lyons continued to travel into Richland County where RCSD deputies entered the pursuit with Sumter County deputies.

Deputies said Lyons traveled past Richland Memorial Hospital and turned on Broad River Road where it then entered I-20 eastbound.

Lyons continued to travel eastbound on I-20 with no tires until he came to a stop in the middle of the interstate at Clemson Road where he was arrested, according to deputies.

Lyons was charged with improper turn, failure to stop for blue lights, and two counts of driving under suspension and was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains held pending a bond hearing.

