Orangeburg County deputies seek the public’s help identifying child

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is seeking the public’s help identifying a child found alone Sunday morning.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies found the young boy just after 10 a.m.

“Our patrol deputies located this child in Roosevelt Gardens,” the sheriff said, “We’ve canvassed the entire area and spoke with three dozen people with no one identifying this child. Please call us if you know who he is.”

OCSO described the child to be approximately three years old and weighing around 35 pounds.

Anyone with information on the child is asked to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550.

