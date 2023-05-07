SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
Camden High School student dies in boating accident
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates deadly shooting
Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Koon was nominated by Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.
Lexington County Sheriff named 2023 Sheriff of the Year

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few storms this evening, then a summer-like week ahead
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self