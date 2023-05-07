Man identified in fatal single-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified a man who died in a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Muddy Springs Road and Bledsoe Road Wednesday, May 3.

Fisher said 36-year-old Anthony J. Henderson was traveling eastbound on Muddy Springs Road when he left the right side of the roadway causing his vehicle to overturn.

Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained.

Fisher said Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

