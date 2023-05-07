FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances are returning after a nice Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Increasing heat looks to help with isolated storms into the new work & school week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Summer-like conditions will develop tomorrow after a pleasant Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Isolated showers and t-storms can develop later into Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far for the Midlands, with highs soaring to the low 90s.

Aside from that hotter Tuesday, temperatures will warm well into the 80s for all of next week in general.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A good Sunday morning everyone! Today we will see highs spring back to the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon, as our current high pressure system shifts off the coast, and set us up for warmer temperature into the new work and school week ahead.

A summer-like pattern will stay around for Monday and Tuesday, with hot and humid conditions as highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s respectively. This in turn will likely lead to the hottest temperatures so far this year on Tuesday.

There is also a chance of spotty showers and storms later into Monday and Tuesday, as more instability settles into our region.

Make sure to remain weather aware and keep eyes on the sky with extended time outdoors!

The second half of next week looks nice, as we are projected to have partly cloudy skies, with highs falling back to the mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with the slim chance of a stray storms. Most highs to the lower 80s.

Monday: Much warmer with highs increasing to the upper 80s. Spotty t-storms are possible during the afternoon.

Tuesday: Isolated PM storms are possible into the afternoon with highs increasing to a range of 90-92 degrees.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday: More sunshine breaks out with highs again in the mid-80s.

