FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up Monday and Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures are going to be hot for the start of the work week!

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Expect a 20% chance of some evening showers and storms with some gusty winds possible as well.

High temps reach the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon Monday.

Isolated showers and t-storms can develop later into Monday and Tuesday afternoon, chances are around 30%.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far for the Midlands, with highs soaring to the low 90s.

Aside from that hotter Tuesday, temperatures will warm well into the 80s for all of next week in general.

Humidity will be lower Wednesday through Friday, but will increase again for next weekend!

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A shortwave aloft will provide enough uplift in the atmosphere to give us a chance of some showers and storms this evening. Right now it looks like around a 20% chance of rain and thunder with some gusty winds, mainly for our northern and western counties, Fairfield and Newberry. Timing is around 11pm-3AM. Lows dip down into the mid 60s and skies are mostly cloudy.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The shortwave continues to move east over the region Monday and that will help bring a 30% chance of a few isolated showers and storms to the region. We are warming up with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WIS (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Tuesday we have enough heat and humidity to warrant another 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s. Get those air conditioners ready!

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Dry air filters in Wednesday as high pressure brings in an eastern flow. This high sits off the coast of Virginia and brings the cooler and drier air in lowering temps into the low 60s for the morning and highs reach the low 80s by the afternoon. It will be a much more comfortable day as the humidity goes down.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The humidity stays down Thursday as temps drop into the upper 50s and highs remain in the low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny.

wis (WIS)

Friday is a bit warmer, but with low humidity. Highs are in the upper 80s with sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening showers and storms are possible, 40% chance. Lows are in the mid 60s.

Monday: Much warmer with highs increasing to the upper 80s. Spotty t-storms are possible during the afternoon, 30% chance.

Tuesday: Isolated PM storms are possible into the afternoon (30% chance) with highs increasing to a range of 90-92 degrees.

Wednesday: Less humid with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with low 80s for highs.

Friday: Sunny skies with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: A little more humid and warmer too! Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 90s with a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.