Firefighters respond to fire in Richland County Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire at a Richland County apartment complex on Fox Trail Drive.

Firefighters said the fire could be seen coming from the front and back sides of one building when the first units arrived shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

