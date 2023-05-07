SkyView
Columbia church gives mothers free baby supplies during event

By Ty Wilson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia church is celebrating and helping local families by giving away baby supplies to mothers ahead of Mother’s Day.

At the Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, it’s all about moms. The Church gave away more than one thousand baby supplies.

During the event, mothers got to pick up clothing, diapers, hygiene products and more.

More than 100 mothers received the free items.
More than 100 mothers received the free items.(Ty Wilson)

More than 100 mothers received the free items, which were mostly donated by church members.

Shambra Maxwell, a woman who got some of the items, said “We just started potty training, these items are right on time. They are very expensive. Potty training is a process and it requires a lot of supplies. We are grateful for these Pull-Ups.”

Additionally, representatives from Prisma Health Children’s Hospital were there to answer questions about Child Safety Seats.

Officials at the church say they will do this every year the week before Mother’s Day.

