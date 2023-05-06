SkyView
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin

Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount of drugs.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County investigators have arrested three suspects in connection with a large number of drugs that included fentanyl/heroin.

Deputies executed search warrants on two Sumter County houses on May 1, 2023.

During the searches, investigators found a large quantity of illegal drugs, controlled substances, and firearms at the two locations.

The two locations had a total of 644 grams of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $32,200; 286 grams of cocaine with an approximate street value of $28,600; and 1320 grams of fentanyl/heroin with an estimated street value of $198,000.

An undisclosed amount of cash and three firearms were also found, say deputies.

Jalik Shykeil Tucker is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin, and possession of a controlled substance.

Shajuan Johnson is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine fentanyl/heroin and cocaine.

Stacy Wright is being charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl/heroin, possession of a controlled substance.

Tucker is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Johnson and Wright were both taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Johnson was released on May 2, 2023, on a cash surety bond, while Wright was released on May 4, 2023, on a cash surety bond.

