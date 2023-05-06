Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a Friday shooting that left one man dead.

RCSD said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 1700 block of Leesburg Road around 9 p.m. where they found a man shot in the lower body.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

