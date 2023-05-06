SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased

RCSD said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 1700 block of Leesburg Road
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting, one man deceased(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a Friday shooting that left one man dead.

RCSD said officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 1700 block of Leesburg Road around 9 p.m. where they found a man shot in the lower body.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County Magistrate Judge LaTonya Derrick
Judge who gave bond to man arrested after Meadowlake mass shooting will not be reappointed
Deputies are tracking a suspect with K9s in the Northeast Columbia area, according to Richland...
Richland County deputies search for suspect in Northeast Columbia
A small plane crash landed on the Catawba River on Friday morning.
FAA investigating cause of plane’s crash landing into York County river
Richland County Sheriff's Department Search For Suspect
Suspect who led Richland County deputies on search hasn’t been found
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions
Murdaugh attorneys ask judge for more money from receivership to appeal murder convictions

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: There is a chance of a few showers this weekend and temperatures will start to soar.
Stacy Wright (left) and Shajuan Johnson (right) were arrested in connection with a large amount...
Suspects arrested in connection with large amount of fentanyl, heroin
Winston Hunter was gunned down inside his home along McClain Street in Woodford on May 13, 2022.
A year after her 6-year-old son’s death, an Orangeburg mother has turned pain into purpose
Bill to strengthen DUI laws in S.C. could reach governor soon
Bill to strengthen DUI laws in S.C. could reach governor soon