Lexington County Sheriff named 2023 Sheriff of the Year

Koon was nominated by Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.(Photo sent by The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff Byan “Jay” Koon has been selected as the 2023 Sheriff of the Year.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association said to be eligible for the award a sheriff must be nominated by a fellow sheriff.

Koon was nominated by Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Lewis called Koon a “professional, innovative, community-minded law enforcement officer.”

In nominating Koon, Lewis praised him for being proactive in identifying the unique needs of his community and quickly addressing them, particularly as it relates to gang activity and sexually violent predators.

Koon was sworn in as the 39th Sheriff of Lexington County on April 24, 2015.

Prior to being elected as Sheriff of Lexington County, Koon enjoyed a 20-year career with the Town of Lexington Police Department where he served as a detective, patrol sergeant, watch commander, special operations lieutenant, and assistant chief.

Officials said Koon made it a top priority to advocate for the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office for increased salaries and benefits.

The Sheriffs’ Association’s Sheriff of the Year Award will be presented to Sheriff Koon in July at the Association’s Annual Conference in Myrtle Beach.

Aside from his award, Moseley Architects, a longtime supporter of the SC Sheriffs’ Association, will present Koon with a check for $1,000 for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Foundation.

“We are extremely proud of Sheriff Koon! He has worked tirelessly to protect and defend the citizens of Lexington County and restore faith and confidence in the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Moseley Architects is proud to sponsor this award and issue our heartfelt congratulations to Sheriff Koon on a job well done!” said Todd Davis, a representative for Moseley Architects.

