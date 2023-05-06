Camden High student dies in boating accident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old Camden High School student died following a boating accident on Wateree River near Pine Tree Creek.

Kershaw County Coroner David West confirmed the accident happened at 10:16 p.m. on Friday when one boat hit another. West said the teen was out fishing with friends.

No one was knocked out of the boat and into the water when the boats crashed, according to West.

West described the student as a “wonderful kid.” An autopsy will be performed in Newberry County Monday morning, West confirmed.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

