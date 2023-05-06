SkyView
Camden High student dies in boating accident

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation
Officials with SCDNR confirmed locating the body of a missing boater on Tuesday morning.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old Camden High School student died following a boating accident on Wateree River near Pine Tree Creek.

Kershaw County Coroner David West confirmed the accident happened at 10:16 p.m. on Friday when one boat hit another. West said the teen was out fishing with friends.

No one was knocked out of the boat and into the water when the boats crashed, according to West.

West described the student as a “wonderful kid.” An autopsy will be performed in Newberry County Monday morning, West confirmed.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

