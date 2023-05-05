University of South Carolina holds its spring commencement this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) holds its spring commencement for what the university said is the largest graduating class in its history.

The commencement ceremonies run Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. — all at the Colonial Life Arena.

USC said 2,291 students graduate on Friday and 1,953 students graduate on Saturday.

Other campus activities include the commencement ceremony for the School of Law at 9 a.m. Friday at the historic Horseshoe and both Schools of Medicine at 12 p.m. Friday at the Koger Center. The doctoral hooding ceremony is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Koger Center.

You can find out more about the commencement activities at USC’s website.

