Suspect who led Richland County deputies on search hasn’t been found

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The suspect who took off during a traffic stop and led deputies on a search in Richland County hasn’t been found.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said deputies spotted a Dodge Charger with counterfeit tags during the stop on Thursday afternoon and determined the car was stolen. That’s when the suspect ran on foot.

Deputies searched the area of Killian and Farrow roads with K9 units and a helicopter, but they didn’t find the suspect. The search was later called off.

RCSD states the case is still under investigation.

