South Carolina Highway Patrol graduates nearly 30 troopers in Basic Class 122.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - There will soon be new troopers on the roads after the latest graduating class from the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

SCDPS posted on Facebook they held a ceremony for the 27 troopers in Basic Class 122 on Thursday.

SC Attorney General Alan Wilson was the keynote speaker.

“It is often said that law enforcement is not a career, but a calling,” Commander of the S.C. Highway Patrol Colonel Christopher Williamson said. “Each and every graduate here today has committed themselves to answering that call and we look forward to the difference you will make as a Highway Patrol trooper.”

SCDPS said the addition of this graduating class brings the total number of troopers in the state to 766.

