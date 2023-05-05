SkyView
Soda City Live: Harbison Theatre hosting SC Philharmonic

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is nothing better than supporting South Carolina arts.

So why not enjoy the sounds of Hollywood’s most notable with the SC Philharmonic?

The Harbison Theater is planning a best-of-event that is just a week away.

Kristin Cobb, the executive director of the Harbison Theatre joined us in the studio today.

